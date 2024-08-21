Two later-round rookies, one undrafted free agent who will make Bengals final roster
First-round picks are often touted as the most important selections in a draft, and understandably so considering their value. But, true all-time draft classes are ones where the team not only hits on the top pick, but is also able to find quality players and gems in the later rounds, or even after the draft has concluded.
Following a season where almost everything went wrong for the Bengals, from losing their best players to being completely unsuccessful in divisional play, the 2024 draft was an important one for Cincinnati. A lot of what the future holds for the franchise may depend on how this draft class ages, whether that be poorly or wonderfully.
We've seen flashes from some of the early picks. Jermaine Burton had a big game against Tampa Bay in the preseason opener, Kris Jenkins showed some flash on a Caleb Williams sack, and Amarius Mims looked promising in his early reps before being temporarily sidelined with an injury.
However, the promise shown hasn't been exclusive to the early-round picks, as a couple of later-round picks and even an undrafted free agent have shown that they too could make an immediate impact, or at the very least, survive final cuts. Here's a look at them.
Josh Newton - Round 5, Pick 149
While Cincinnati's front office may have a poor drafting record in some areas, that can't be said about their recent defensive back picks. Cam Taylor-Britt has looked nothing short of impressive and should be the next lockdown corner in Cincy. Jordan Battle showed plenty of upside in his rookie season, and Dax Hill has looked far more comfortable after moving from safety to cornerback. And, with the preseason he's having, Josh Newton is looking to be another good pick by the Bengals in that room.
He had a relatively rough game in Chicago, but Newton has made a couple of eye-catching plays, including an incredible pass break-up on an otherwise well-placed ball by fellow rookie Caleb Williams to star receiver D.J. Moore. When it comes to Day 3 picks like Newton, you're not looking for complete games, at least not yet. What you're looking for is flashes of what they could be, and the former Horned Frog has shown plenty of that between training camp and preseason.
While he won't start this year (barring injuries, knock-on-wood), don't be surprised if he sees a decent amount of snaps on defense. Lou Anarumo has been all about making adjustments and rotating players into the lineup throughout the game, and Newton should get to see a few opportunities to prove himself in his rookie season. Outside of Taylor-Britt and the ever-reliable Mike Hilton, the cornerback room is a tight race and could be subject to change throughout the season.