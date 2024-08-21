Two later-round rookies, one undrafted free agent who will make Bengals final roster
Matt Lee - Round 7, Pick 237
Seventh-round pick out of Miami University (Florida) Matt Lee may just be the steal of the draft for the Bengals. The center has wasted no time adjusting to the NFL, looking so good that many have asked the same question: How did he fall this far in the draft? No matter the answer, the Bengals were both smart in drafting him and quite lucky to be able to pick him up so late.
After looking so polished through two preseason games, Matt Lee is a lock to make the team and backup current starting center Ted Karras. With Karras locked down until 2026 following an extension, Lee will have plenty of time to learn behind him as he could be set to become the eventual successor at the center position.
Alternatively, some have suggested that Karras could also be moved back to his original position at guard-- which is where he played in New England the season prior to signing with Cincinnati-- and have Lee take over the starting center job, though the Bengals are unlikely to make such a drastic change. Regardless, Lee looks to be one of the best draft steals the Bengals have made in recent memory
As Jeremy Hanna from Newsweek puts it, "If the Bengals are smart, they'll invest in the promising rookie and guarantee a great center for years to come."
Maema Njongmeta - Undrafted free agent
No one on the Bengals has been more of a surprise than linebacker Maema Njongmeta out of the University of Wisconsin. Through just two games, Njongmeta has recorded 18 total tackles, two passes defended and he's jsut been all over the field. Just like how Matt Lee has adjusted very well to the league, so has Njongmeta.
What he lacks in athleticism, Njongmeta makes up for with incredible play recognition as it seems like he always knows where the ball and ball-carrier are going. With longtime depth piece Markus Bailey going out west, the Bengals' defense needed more depth at the linebacker position, and Njongmeta slides in perfectly alongside Akeem Davis-Gaither and Joe Bachie in a reserve role.
His efforts so far this preseason have earned him comparisons to Vontaze Burfict (though, hopefully, he can avoid penalties), another undrafted Bengals linebacker who was a key piece of the defense throughout the mid-2010s, and earned a nod to the NFL's All-Pro Second Team in 2013. While he may not see the field much on defense in his rookie season, Njongmeta will likely get special teams snaps and should see some playing time if Germaine Pratt or Logan Wilson go down (again, knock-on-wood).