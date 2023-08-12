Tycen Anderson shines in Bengals preseason opener vs Packers
The 2022 fifth-rounder balled out in the Bengals' first preseason game.
The Cincinnati Bengals' first preseason game of 2023 is in the books and unfortunately, the Bengals were on the losing end in this one. The good news is that it's only preseason and there were plenty of positive aspects to focus on. The talking point for Bengals fans following this game will easily be Tycen Anderson, who had two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.
Anderson, a fifth-round pick out of Toledo in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed all of his rookie season due to an injury. With the Bengals rostering several talented safeties, Anderson's spot on the roster wasn't guaranteed but he changed that narrative with his performance on Friday night.
The first interception came in the first quarter when Anderson jumped the route and picked off Packers backup quarterback (and Cincinnati native) Sean Clifford. The former fifth-rounder took the pigskin all the other way for six points.
Tycen Anderson basically guaranteed himself a roster spot after preseason performance
The second interception came with under two minutes to go in the first half when Clifford once again sent the pass in Anderson's direction. While the Toledo product didn't return the ball for six points this time, he got his team the ball back. Unfortunately, Jake Browning threw an interception of his own moments later but hey, that's not Anderson's fault.
With Anderson's stealthy performance, he should find his way onto the 53-man roster now. Dax Hill and Nick Scott will likely be the starters. Anderson, Jordan Battle, and Michael Thomas will probably round out the safety group.
Bengals fans didn't get to see Anderson on the field last year and while yes, this is the preseason and it's a whole different ball game than the regular season, picking off two passes is a sure fire way to find your way onto the roster.