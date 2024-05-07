Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd finds new NFL home
After spending the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd has found a new NFL home. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Boyd is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. The deal is reportedly worth up to $4.5 million.
During his time with the Bengals, Boyd, 29, compiled 513 receptions, 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. The University of Pittsburgh product etched his name into Cincinnati's history books, as he has the fourth-most receptions and seventh-most touchdowns in franchise history.
A reunion with Brian Callahan
Now, Boyd will continue his career in Tennessee, where he will reunite with Brian Callahan, who took over as head coach of the Titans this year after spending the past several seasons as the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati. Given their time together, Callahan probably has some good ideas about how to maximize Boyd's skill set.
With the Titans, Boyd will likely slot in as the No. 3 receiver alongside Calvin Ridley and De'Andre Hopkins to form an extremely talented trio. Boyd's experience playing as a third receiver in Cincinnati with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should help him in his new role.
With the additions of Ridley and now Boyd this offseason, the Titans have done a good job of surrounding second-year quarterback Will Levis with some legitimate weapons. The Titans also added running back Tony Pollard in free agency. On paper they have the potential to have an extremely potent offense.
It will probably be strange for Bengals fans to see Boyd in a different uniform next season after he spent so much time in the black-and-orange. Boyd won't have to wait too long to play against his old team, either, as the Titans are slated to host the Bengals for a game next season.