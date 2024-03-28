Tyler Boyd ranked as second-best remaining wide receiver in free agency
Boyd is still waiting to find out where he's going to continue his career.
Many NFL free agents have already signed with new teams this offseason, while some others haven't. Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd falls into the latter category, as he's still searching for his next NFL home.
On a recent ranking of the best remaining free agents from ESPN, Boyd came in at No. 13 -- as the second-highest ranked wide receiver, behind only Odell Beckham Jr., who is No. 10 on the list.
Boyd, 29, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, but it appears as though the Bengals are ready to move on from the veteran pass-catcher, clearing the way for him to ink elsewhere.
From ESPN:
"A fit for offenses that major in 11 personnel, Boyd can win inside matchups and move the chains. He has been a consistent pro and wins with detail in the route tree. Boyd caught 67 passes for 667 yards in 2023, and he has 31 career touchdowns."
Boyd has experience playing all over the field, and he'll likely prove to be a solid addition wherever he ultimately lands.
Could Boyd re-sign with the Bengals?
The short answer to the above question is technically, yes. Cincinnati has the salary cap space that would likely be necessary to bring back Boyd, and the fact that he has yet to sign elsewhere could be a sign that the market for him isn't particularly robust. If he's not going to be on the receiving end of a major payday elsewhere, perhaps Boyd would be enticed to continue his career in Cincinnati given his familarity with the city and organization.
Plus, it's not like the Bengals couldn't use him. They haven't added any external receivers in free agency to fill the void potentially left by Boyd, so if he were to re-sign he could slide right back into the slot spot.
it makes sense that the Bengals wouldn't want to spend a lot of money on a third receiver given the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the roster, but if the price tag is reasonable, bringing Boyd back and giving quarterback Joe Burrow another reliable target wouldn't be a bad idea.