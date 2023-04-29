Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Every player the Bengals have signed
The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and the Cincinnati Bengals have eight new players on their roster. They'll be adding more though over the next several days, as the hundreds of players who didn't hear their names called will be looking for a team to sign with.
The term UDFA means undrafted free agent. Any player who doesn't hear their name called when the draft concludes then is free to sign with a team interested in them and they're then known as a UDFA. Key Bengals UDFAs in years past are Vontize Burfict and Coy Bacon.
With all of the commotion of undrafted free agency, here's one place where you can keep tabs on the UDFAs that the Bengals have scooped up with analysis on each player.
Bengals UDFA tracker following 2023 NFL Draft
Jaxson Kirkland has experience at left tackle and right guard so he's a nice versatile option to have on the offensive line.
"Brooks has been a productive player in his five years at Tulane. The strong safety had a career high in tackles with 90, forced a fumble, had two interceptions and defended three passes. He has nine interceptions and twelve passes defended throughout his Tulane career proving his effectiveness in both the passing and running game."- Mark Keplinger
