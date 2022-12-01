Unsung heroes for the Bengals during the first 11 games of the 2022 season
Stanley Morgan
Morgan is a player that most people, even a good number of Bengals fans, are not familiar with. And if you just look at his stats, it's understandable why. Rarely does he get in for more than five snaps on the offensive side of the ball and mostly earns his paycheck through his usage on special teams.
However, it's not his play on special teams, or the fact that he's a surprisingly good run-blocker-- seriously, go back and watch Joe Mixon's highlight reel against the Panthers, you'll see Morgan out there a couple of times making a few key blocks that keep Mixon going - No, it's the energy he brings on any given Sunday.
Head Coach Zac Taylor said it himself in the locker room during his game ball presentation after the Steelers game, he's "first-team all energy" and "everyone's favorite player". Intangibles are not everything, but they can make a good team even better, even from someone who doesn't see the field as much as a guy like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, etc.
Also an honorable mention for Michael Thomas (the safety, not the wide receiver that was just cut), who is another player that mostly gets on the field as part of the special teams unit who helps bring the energy this team needs to keep fighting.
Who are some players you think are unsung heroes for this team?