Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Bengals climbed back into win column
What pick would the Bengals have in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Cincinnati Bengals saved their season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. While some fans started to think the playoffs could be a possibility, others were hoping the team would continue to lose so that the Bengals would have a higher draft pick for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Where are the Bengals currently picking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
If the season ended this very second, the Bengals would have the 17th overall pick, according to Tankathon. Some players who have gone 17th overall in recent years include Christian Gonzales (Patriots), Zion Johnson (Chargers), Alex Leatherwood (Raiders), and CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys).
Where could the Bengals end up picking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
It's hard to say where Cincinnati could end up drafting now that the team has won a game and the offense looked good. Obviously if the Bengals win out (unlikely but crazier things have happened), they'd be in the playoffs so they'd have anywhere from the 19th pick to the final pick in the first round (again, unlikely). If they win maybe one or two more games, they'd finish with a top-15 pick or even a top-10 pick.
Bengals options for the first-round pick
The Bengals could lose Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the offseason so drafting a wide receiver in the first round could make a lot of sense for them. Rome Odunze of Washington has been mocked to them many times. Keon Coleman was recently linked to the Bengals as well.