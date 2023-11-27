Updated AFC North standings after Week 12: Bengals only team with losing record
All alone in the basement
The Cincinnati Bengals had their fourth AFC North match-up of the season, as the Pittsburgh Steelers rolled into town for a Week 12 match-up. Both teams lost last week and the Bengals also lost their starting quarterback for the season.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, any hope they had of remaining in the playoff hunt decreased even more with this loss. They're now the only team in the AFC North with a losing record and while they could still make a postseason push, it won't be as a division winner barring an epic collapse from the other three teams.
Let's check out the division standings now that every AFC North team has played this week.
AFC North standings after Week 12
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
- Cleveland Browns (7-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
The Bengals are firmly in last place in the division and unless another team suffers a major injury, that probably isn't changing (just to be clear -- we're not rooting for another major injury). This simply just hasn't been Cincinnati's year.
If the season ended today, the Bengals would be the only team from the AFC North not in the playoffs. Not many people would have predicted that at the beginning of the season but here we are. This has been an incredibly strange NFL season.