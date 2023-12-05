Updated AFC North standings after Week 13: Bengals only victorious team
Don't count the Cincinnati Bengals out yet, folks! After the team looked dead in the water when Joe Burrow went down for the season, the team fought back in Week 13 and got into the win column for the first time since Week 9.
Now that Week 13 is in the books, let's take a look at the AFC North standings.
AFC North standings after Week 13
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
- Cleveland Browns (7-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
While the Bengals are still in last place in the division, the Steelers and Browns don't look as tough as they did a few weeks ago. Both teams lost in Week 13 and the Browns have started four different quarterbacks this season. The Steelers will also be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
The Ravens had a bye week and will be back at it in Week 14 where they will continue to fight for the No. 1 overall seed. The Bengals probably aren't passing them for the AFC North crown unless the Ravens have an epic collapse.
We saw Jake Browning play well for Cincinnati in the Week 13 win over Jacksonville, so maybe they can do enough to get back into the playoff conversation. Crazier things have happened after all.