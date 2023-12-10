Updated AFC North standings after Week 14: Bengals closing the gap
Bengals are still in last but they have the same record as the Steelers.
With a win for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, the team is no longer in sole possession of last place in the AFC North. They now have the same record as the Pittsburgh Steelers but the Steelers do own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Steelers lost to the Patriots on Thursday night so they were the first team in the division to play in Week 14. The other three teams, however, all had 1:00 PM EST games on Sunday and now with those games wrapped up, we know what the AFC North standings look like following Week 14.
AFC North standings after Week 14
- Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
- Cleveland Browns (8-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
The Ravens are still on top despite an overtime scare from the Rams. They managed to walk it off in overtime with a punt return for a touchdown, which was such a 2023 Ravens way to win a game. They're now sitting with 10 wins compared to Cincinnati's seven wins, plus they own the series sweep over the Bengals.
The Browns managed to knock off the Jaguars to hand them their second straight loss. It was an impressive effort from Joe Flacco and the Browns in a game that keeps them firmly in the Wild Card spot. Their win over Cincinnati in Week 1 gives them the tiebreaker over the Stripes and the two won't play again until the final regular season game.
The Bengals might still be in last but at least they're not alone at the bottom anymore. They own the same record as the Steelers and anyone who has watched these two teams play over the past couple of weeks knows which team is better.
When the Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the rest of the season, it felt as though the team would end up at the bottom of the division, get an easier schedule for the 2024 season, and then ball out next year. That might not end up being the case though because have you watched the Steelers offense?