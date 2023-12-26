Updated AFC North standings after Week 16: Bengals back in the basement
Welp...
The Cincinnati Bengals briefly enjoyed their time out of the basement of the AFC North but they're back in the cellar after getting dog-walked by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening. That loss dropped them to 8-7 and since Pittsburgh has the same record and swept the Bengals, they get the edge over them in the division.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns completely dominated the Houston Texans to move to 10-5 and are in a great position to make the postseason, sitting with an 83% chance of doing so as of this writing, according to The New York Times. The Browns and Bengals meet in the final regular season game of the season.
The Baltimore Ravens played the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night in a game that a lot of NFL fans were looking forward to. The Ravens had the best record in the AFC while the 49ers owned the best record in the NFC so this should have been a good game, right? Well, it wasn't. The Ravens dominated the 49ers and now have a league-best 12 wins on the year.
AFC North standings after Week 16
- Baltimore Ravens (12-3)
- Cleveland Browns (10-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)
The Bengals can climb out of the cellar with wins in the final two weeks assuming the Steelers also lose both of their remaining games. Winning out would hopefully be enough to get Cincinnati into the playoffs but it's still not a guarantee. The New York Times has their odds of making the playoffs at 67% if the Bengals were to win out so that's not as promising as people might have expected.