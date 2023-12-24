Updated Bengals playoff chances after Week 16 loss vs. Steelers
How much of a hit did the Bengals' playoff odds take?
The Cincinnati Bengals failed to show up for their Saturday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 34 to 11. Both teams needed this win desperately to stay alive in the playoff race so this will be a big hit to the Bengals' playoff hopes.
What are the Bengals' odds to make the playoffs?
According to The New York Times, the Bengals now have a 16% chance of making the playoffs. The good news is that they can still attempt to salvage the season if they win their final two games, as their odds with wins in both of those games would sit at 78%.
One more loss, however, and the Bengals will be sitting with 7% chances of making the postseason. This loss was brutal for Cincinnati and now they absolutely have to win out or their chances of making the postseason are gone.
The Bengals did not play well in their Week 16 loss and that doesn't give the fans much hope for making a realistic push. The Steelers were riding a three-game losing streak but they looked like a Super Bowl contender against Cincinnati.
Another issue is that the Bengals are now 0-5 in the AFC North while recording just three conference wins. That's not going to help them with tiebreakers for the playoff picture.