Updated Bengals roster ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Before we get to the draft and what the Bengals decide to do with their selections, let's go over what the current roster looks like.
At quarterback, the Bengals only have two players signed on their roster. Joe Burrow is obviously one of those quarterbacks and the other one signed is Jake Browning. The team might still decide to sign a veteran free-agent or maybe they're looking to draft one later on to serve as the third-stringer.
There are three running backs on the roster as of this writing: Chris Evans, Joe Mixon, and Trayveon Williams. Mixon might not be on the roster following the draft due the cap hit he'll carry if he is on the team this summer but that'll depend on what the Bengals do in the draft.
Cincinnati is currently carrying seven wide receivers on their roster. We know that Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins will be the starting trio (unless either Boyd or Higgins happen to get traded) but who is behind them on the depth chart?
Of course, there's Trenton Irwin, who became a fan favorite this past season. The other three receivers on the roster are Kwamie Lassiter, Stanley Morgan, and Trent Taylor. Lassiter spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and Morgan and Taylor mostly do special teams work.
For all of the talk about the Bengals tight end situation, they have five of them on the roster. Irv Smith Jr. was signed in the offseason to be the starter and the team recently re-signed Drew Sample. They also have Devin Asiasi, Nick Bowers, and Tanner Hudson rounding out the position.
Bengals current roster prior to 2023 NFL Draft
Now we'll turn our attention to the offensive line. There are seven tackles on the team: Hakeem Adeniji, Orlando Brown Jr., Devin Cochran, La'el Collins, Cody Ford, D'Ante Smith, and Jonah Williams. Adeniji has played both tackle and guard but he's listed as a tackle on the official roster.
The Bengals have five guards on their roster, including the two starters Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa. Jackson Carman is listed as a guard even though he's more than likely going to serve as a backup tackle when the season begins. Nate Gilliam and Max Scharping are also listed as guards.
There are three players listed at the center position on the roster and they are Ben Brown, Trey Hill, and Ted Karras. Brown was an undrafted free agent last year but he was unfortunately injured over the summer. Hill is the backup center to Karras but we'll see if that remains the case moving forward.
Thirteen different players make up the defensive line with the biggest names being Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, and D.J. Reader. The rest of the names rounding out the list are Tarell Basham, Owen Carney, Jeff Gunter, Raymond Johnson III, Cam Sample, Zach Carter, Domenique Davis, Jay Tufele, and Josh Tupou.
At linebacker, there's Joe Bachie, Markus Bailley, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Keandre Jones, Germaine Pratt, and Logan Wilson. Pratt re-signed with the team in the offseason and Wilson is up for an extension this offseason.
In the secondary, we have Chidobe Awuzie, Jalen Davis, Allan George, Mike Hilton, Sidney Jones IV, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Marvell Tell III at cornerback. Awuzie is recovering from tearing his ACL so we might end up seeing some of these lesser-known players more during the regular season. Yusuf Corker is listed on the roster at defensive back. At safety, the Bengals have Tycen Anderson, Dax Hill, Nick Scott, and Michael Thomas on their roster.
Last, but not least, there's the special teams group, which consists of Evan McPherson at kicker, Drue Chrisman at punter, and Cal Adomitis at long snapper.
How much will the roster change between now and the end of the 2023 NFL Draft?