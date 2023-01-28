Updated NFL Draft Order after Divisional Round
The 2023 NFL Draft, set to be held in Kansas City from April 27 - 29, has all but four spots determined. Sure, trades will surely happen between now and when Roger Goodell is booed when he walks to the podium but right now, here is how the first round is set to shake out.
1. Chicago Bears (3-14)
2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)
3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)
5. Seattle Seahawks (Pick via Broncos)
6. Detroit Lions (Pick via Rams)
7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (Pick via Saints)
11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)
12. Houston Texans (Pick via Browns)
13. New York Jets (7-10)
14. New England Patriots (8-9)
15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)
16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)
18. Detroit Lions (9-8)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
22. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
23. Minnesota Vikings (13-3)
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
25. New York Giants (9-7-1)
26. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
27. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
You can see where the playoff teams begin because all of a sudden, there are random records that aren't in order. The Broncos will own the 49ers' pick due to the Dolphins previously owning that pick and giving it to Denver for Bradley Chubb.
Three teams who should have had top 10 picks won't get that luxury for trades made in the past. The Broncos gave up their first-round pick to the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, the Rams never have a first-round pick and the Saints sent theirs to the Eagles last offseason to pick up a second first-round selection in last year's draft. They spent that pick on Trevor Penning.