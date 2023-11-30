Updated NFL Draft order: Where do the Bengals pick after another loss?
Would the Bengals own a top-10 pick?
At 5-6, the playoffs are slipping away from the Cincinnati Bengals. A positive outlook for the Bengals potentially finishing with a losing record despite entering the season as Super Bowl contenders is that they'll get a much higher pick in the draft than they've grown accustomed to over the past two years.
Where are the Bengals currently picking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
According to Tankathon, the Bengals would own the 15th overall pick if the season ended today. A few players who have gone 15th overall over the past few years include Will McDonald IV (Jets), Kenyon Green (Texans), Mac Jones (Patriots), and Jerry Jeudy (Broncos).
Where could the Bengals end up picking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
With Joe Burrow out for the rest of the season, it's doubtful that the Bengals win more than a handful of games. They might be able to eke out two more wins, which would put them at 7-10 on the year. Seven wins last year was good enough for the eighth overall pick, so it's entirely possible that the Bengals own a top-10 pick when the season is in the books.
If the Bengals don't win anymore games the rest of the season, they'd be in line for potentially a top-five pick, which would give them a huge advantage going into next season considering they have a franchise quarterback already.
Bengals options for the first-round pick
A common name that has been linked to the Bengals all season long is Rome Odunze, a wide receiver out of Washington. It's no secret that the Bengals could lose Tee Higgins and/or Tyler Boyd this offseason so targeting a wide receiver in the first round would make sense for them.
A dream target for Cincinnati would have to be Brock Bowers, a tight end out of Georgia. The Bengals have needed to find a young tight end for several years now but have continued to rely on castoffs from other teams. If Bowers is on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, you'd have to think they'd draft him in a heartbeat.
With no Super Bowl to look forward to, Bengals fans have turned their attention to the draft. Will they continue losing and improving their draft stock or will they get a few more wins and draft somewhere in the middle of the pack?