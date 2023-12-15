Vikings vs. Bengals best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Ja'Marr Chase)
Check out touchdown picks for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and TJ Hockenson in Saturday's Vikings-Bengals matchup.
By Jovan Alford
The Cincinnati Bengals might've found something with backup QB Jake Browning, as they've won two straight games over the Jaguars and Colts. Browning isn't Joe Burrow, but he's done an excellent job getting the ball to Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, etc.
The Bengals will try to win their third consecutive game on Saturday against the Vikings. I found two anytime touchdown props for Cincinnati with fantastic value as Browning is continuing to look more comfortable with every snap.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Vikings vs. Bengals
- T.J. Hockenson (+185)
- Ja’Marr Chase (+140)
- Tee Higgins (+245)
T.J. Hockenson anytime touchdown scorer (+185)
After only scoring three points against the Raiders last week, one would think that the Vikings’ offense is due to bounce back on Saturday. Minnesota will start Nick Mullens at QB, who isn’t a substantial upgrade over Josh Dobbs, but he was able to move the ball last week.
Mullens will be looking to get veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson involved in the offseason early and often against this Bengals’ defense. Cincinnati has allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends (6) and ranked 31st in DVOA-TE, per ftnfantasy.com. The veteran pass catcher has scored two touchdowns in the past four games despite only getting one red zone target.
Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer (+140)
Chase was held in check by the Colts’ defense last week, recording three receptions (four targets) for 29 yards. However, the star wideout will look to get loose against the Vikings’ defense, which has allowed 10 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.
Minnesota has done a tremendous job covering opponents’ No. 1 WR this season as they are ranked eighth in DVOA-WR1, per ftnfantasy.com. In their last five games, the Vikings have only allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers.
If Chase is matched up against Vikings CB Akayleb Evans, he should score on Saturday. Evans has allowed three touchdowns this season.
Tee Higgins anytime touchdown scorer (+245)
Higgins has only received one red zone target in his last two games since returning from injury, but it won’t stop us from taking his touchdown prop. Higgins could be due for a big game, especially if the Vikings plan to limit Chase’s explosive plays.
Last week, Higgins had two receptions (four targets) for 72 yards against Indianapolis. The former Clemson standout has only scored two touchdowns this season. However, he poses a mismatch inside the red zone against a Vikings’ defense that’s ranked 25th in DVOA-WR2 this season.
