Vonn Bell bullish about state of safety position in Cincinnati
Bell is back and ready to get to work.
Heading into the offseason, one position where the Cincinnati Bengals desperately needed some help was at the safety spot. This clearly wasn't lost on Cincinnati's front office as the team went on and signed a pair of solid safeties in Geno Smith and Vonn Bell.
Bell is a familiar face in Cincinnati, as he spent three seasons with the Bengals before spending the 2023 campaign as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Now, Bell is back and eager to get to work with his new (or old, depending on how you look at it) team.
"[I] just want to be me every day and show up to work," Bell said during the first day of offseason workouts. "And just be invested in the guys and be invested in the locker room and give my input and my knowledge. ... Be grateful for the opportunity. And just come here and go to work every day and take one day at a time."
Bell is also bullish about the state of Cincinnati's secondary, especially when it comes to safety spot. In addition to Bell and Stone, the Bengals also have a pair of promising young safeties in Jordan Battle and Dax Hill.
"Very talented room, sky's the limit," Bell said about the safeties. "But we gotta put the work in for sure. And it starts today. And being around each other. Picking each other minds. I was sitting with Geno (Stone) earlier this morning, ended up catching up with each other and just doing things like that, then sky's the limit. A very talented room and I can't wait to see where it gets to."
On paper, Cincinnati is probably deeper at safety than it has been in recent years, so that's a good thing. Now, it's up to the players to go out execute and live up to the potential that Bell sees in the group.