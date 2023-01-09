Vonn Bells preaches how much Bengals believe in their foundation
For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to the playoffs. They'll be participating in the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the AFC and will face the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round this Sunday night.
This season didn't start off great for the Bengals, as they went 0-2 to start the season and then were 0-3 in their own division at the halfway mark. Well, they closed the season with a 12-2 run overall and won each of their three games against divisional opponents, and won the AFC North for the second straight year.
When Vonn Bell spoke to the media on Monday, he noted that last year was the blue print for the team and that they "believed in the culture that has been built".
When Bell signed with the Bengals in the 2020 offseason, the team was coming off a miserable 2019 season where they won two games. The team wasn't much better in 2020 but they had Joe Burrow as a rookie quarterback who got injured in the second half of the campaign.
The 2021 season was when everything came together. The Bengals reached the playoffs and went on to win three playoff games to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the late 1980s. While they didn't close the season out with a win, no one expected the team to do what they did and now they're poised to do it again.
Both the 2021 and 2022 teams have gone through their fair share of trials and tribulations but have persevered. This year's team has dealt with more injuries than last year's and also had to rebound from an 0-2 start. They've responded swiftly and will now look to make it to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.
Hopefully this time, the ending is the right one.