WATCH: Joe Burrow shows off his wheels at Bengals training camp
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has one of the best arms in the entire NFL. That's no secret. Burrow's combination of strength and accuracy has helped him develop into an elite quarterback who can make virtually all of the throws on the field.
The good news for Bengals fans is that Burrow has looked like his old self while throwing the ball at training camp after suffering a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last season. In addition to his arm strength, Burrow has also been showing off another aspect of his game: His wheels.
Burrow has been showing off his wheels at training camp
According to Bengals reporter James Rapien, Burrow has had a few impressive scrambles during the team drills portion of camp, including this run that he ripped when he started to feel the pocket collapse around him:
Burrow has actually been a pretty productive rusher over the course of his career, but he got away from it a bit last season. The 2023 campaign was the only season of Burrow's career that he didn't score a single rushing touchdown or eclipse 100 total rushing yards.
In his first three seasons in the league, Burrow had a total of 517 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. His most productive rushing season came in 2022 when he tallied 257 rushing yards and five TDs.
No one is expecting Burrow to turn into prime Michael Vick, or even Lamar Jackson for that matter, and no one wants him to considering how good he is with his arm. But, it's good to see that he appears to be feeling very comfortable using his feet after getting away from it a bit last season.
Considering the fact that Burrow is one of the most frequently sacked quarterbacks in the entire NFL, his ability to avoid pressure and turn a potentially negative play into a positive one should be beneficial in 2024, and beyond.