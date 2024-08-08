WATCH: The Joe Burrow-Tee Higgins connection appears to be in midseason form
Preseason play hasn't even started yet for the Cincinnati Bengals, but the connection between star quarterback Joe Burrow and star wide receiver Tee Higgins already appears to be in midseason form.
Burrow hits Higgins with beautiful TD toss at training camp
Burrow has been hitting Higgins with some crisp passes throughout training camp, and one particular play this week really stuck out. During the play, Burrow launched a long ball that Higgins was able to track down while simultaneously outrunning Cincinnati's secondary.
Higgins secured the catch, ran uncontested the rest of the way to the end zone and then celebrated with a little jig after the play was complete. Check out the play below:
Why this play is so encouraging
It was an encouraging play for a couple of reasons. First, Burrow is obviously coming off of that season-ending wrist injury that required surgery, so it's great to see him let that thing rip so freely and with his trademark accuracy.
The second reason that the play was encouraging was Higgins -- not just his skill in securing the catch and finishing the play off, but moreso just his general body language. Remember, this is a guy who requested a trade away from the franchise at the onset of free agency and remains unhappy with the fact that he has to enter the 2024 season without the security a long-term deal.
But, Higgins has vowed not to let his unhappiness with the business side of things bleed over onto the field, and the above play is a good indication that he's walking the walk in addition to talking the talk. That clip doesn't show a player who is sulking or visibly upset. Instead, it shows an engaged player who looks to be working hard and having some fun doing so. That's exactly what fans in Cincinnati want to see.
The upcoming campaign will be the fifth that Higgins serves as a top target for Burrow, so the two have a pretty good feel for each other at this point. Bengals faithful need to enjoy and appreciate the Burrow-Higgins connection while they can. After all, there's a real possibility that the 2024 season will be Higgins' last in Cincinnati.