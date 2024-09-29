WATCH: Panthers fan dumps drink on Chase Brown after loss to Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown got a shower before he even made it back to the locker room after Cincinnati's 34-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Brown dominated the Panthers to the tune of 92 total yards and two touchdowns, and after the game a frustrated fan in Carolina dumped a drink on Brown as he was walking off of the field.
Come on now. Being a passionate, frustrated fan is one thing, but at no point should anything be throw at or dumped on the players. Didn't we learn anything from Malice at the Palace? Players deserve respect, and they shouldn't have to worry about objects being aimed at them, regardless of if it's a home or away game.
Credit to Chase Brown for taking the high road
Credit to Brown for taking the disrespect in stride and not turning it into something more ugly, as we've seen plenty of athletes do in the past. Instead, Brown opted to take the high road, and that's commendable.
In the past, other stadiums have made efforts to identify individuals who throw stuff or pour things on players and ban them from attending future events. Hopefully the same thing happens here. There's no reason that a fan who can't control themselves should be allowed back in the future.
At the end of the day, Brown and the Bengals got the last laugh as they were able to grab their first win of the season at Carolina's expense. The Panthers defense had no answer for Brown all afternoon, as he averaged over five yards every time he touched the ball. It was by far his most productive game of the season, and one that he could absolutely look to build on moving forward in the season.
Brown got 15 carries against Carolina, which is more than he received in the first three weeks combined (15). It appears as though Cincinnati's coaching staff is starting to realize how dangerous he can be out of the backfield. Expect to see even more of him next week and beyond.