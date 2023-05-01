Way too early 2-Round 2024 Mock Draft for the Bengals
Yes, the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone but why stop now? Here's another mock for you to ponder. This way-too-early 2024 Cincinnati Bengals mock draft includes a frequent need and a new hometown hero.
Rankings and statistics provided by Pro Football Focus, Mock Draft Database, and Sports Reference.
Round 1
With their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Kingsley Suamataia, an offensive tackle out of BYU.
Yes, we are here again. Another year, another need to discuss the offensive line in front of soon-to-be NFL MVP, Joe Burrow. But this time it won’t be because of performance but rather the contract situation of a few players.
It’s safe to say that Jonah Williams will not be in stripes in the 2024 season. Also, there is no certainty that La’el Collins will be here either. The club could save $7M in cap space if they decide to move on from him next offseason.
This is where Suamataia comes in. He is a very powerful and athletic right tackle. There is no need for RAS scores here. His athleticism jumps off the screen. The NFL scouting community is going to quickly fall in love with him if they haven’t already.
Suamataia’s blend of size and speed shows up in every aspect of the game. He moves defenders with ease in the run game. He can reach quick pass rushers and simply push them past the QB without much effort. Furthermore, he is a menace when attacking the second level. Linebackers and cornerbacks beware.
Furthermore, according to PFF, Suamataia gave up zero sacks in 361 pass attempts in 2022.
In the 2023 season, Suamataia needs to show that he can sustain blocks rather than simply using his strength to push defenders past the QB which can lead to pressures.
Right now, PFF has Suamataia ranked 20th overall and the fourth-best tackle in the class. Mock Draft Database ranks him 39th overall. This places him near the end of the first round where the Bengals will be selecting after more than likely having a successful season.