Way too early 2-Round 2024 Mock Draft for the Bengals
Round 2
With their second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Dontay Corleone, a defensive tackle out of the University of Cincinnati.
The Bengals will not have to travel far to find their next interior defensive lineman. The Colerain High School turn University of Cincinnati Bearcat gets to stay home for the beginning of his NFL career.
This pick is necessitated by the potential oils of DJ Reader in free agency. The present starting defensive tackle is entering the last year of his contract. There has not been much discussion about an extension for Reader just yet and with the potential extensions for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase on the way, a new contract for Reader may not come.
Enter Corleone. The Bearcats' d-tackle finished the 2022 season with three sacks, 11 QB hurries, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 45 total tackles. At one point, he and teammate Ivan Pace Jr. were the highest-graded defenders in the nation according to Pro Football Focus.
Currently, “The Godfather” ranks 59th overall in PFF’s 2024 draft rankings. With his obvious connections to the Queen City and Reader’s expiring contract, expect a lot of buzz for the Bengals to be in play for Corleone and could be an offer that Bengals fans happily can’t refuse.
