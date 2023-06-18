We asked AI which Marvel superhero Tee Higgins would be, and the answer is spot-on
"How do we know the good guys from the bad guys?"
The Cincinnati Bengals' 2020 draft might go down as one of the best drafts a team has ever put together. Joe Burrow was the first overall pick and then the Stripes took Tee Higgins in the second round and he's become a superstar despite not even being the best receiver on the roster.
Higgins immediately proved himself worthy of a Day 2 pick, putting up 908 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions. Had Burrow remained healthy that year, Higgins probably surpasses 1,000 yards as a rookie.
He passed the 1,000-yard mark in years 2 and 3, though, totaling 1,091 yards in 2021 and 1,029 yards in 2022. Higgins is already considered a superhero in Cincinnati but if he were a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who would he be? We asked ChatGPT to get the answer!
Which Marvel superhero would Tee Higgins be?
"If we're talking about Tee Higgins, the wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL, and imagining him as a Marvel superhero, I'd say he could potentially be akin to someone like Falcon (Sam Wilson). Both are known for their incredible athleticism, agility, and versatility in their respective fields. Like Falcon, Tee Higgins possesses a combination of strength, speed, and aerial prowess that allows him to excel in his role. Of course, this is just a playful comparison, as Tee Higgins is not actually a superhero in the Marvel Universe. "- ChatGPT
Falcon probably isn't who Bengals fans would pick for Higgins but after seeing the explanation and thinking about it a little more, this is a pretty solid answer. As noted, both men are athletic and versatile in their careers and are also fast.
I loved the comment about each guy having an "aerial prowess" because, as we've seen when Higgins goes up to get the ball, he can flat-out soar, much like Falcon when he's in battle.
Digging a little deeper here (spoiler alert if you're a few years behind with the MCU movies and TV series), Falcon becomes Captain America in the show "Falcon and Winter Soldier" and Captain America is another good option for Higgins. They're both fearless leaders and 100% committed to their team.
People might have gone in a different direction when it comes to picking a Marvel superhero that best fits Tee Higgins, but you have to admit that Falcon fits the bill pretty darn well.