We'd like to see more from these Bengals players in 2022
Rookie DBs
I'm going to group these players together since they all fall under the same category as well as the fact that we haven't seen any significant snaps from them this season.
In Tycen Anderson and Cam Taylor-Britt's case, they haven't seen the field due to injury, so there's nothing you can do about that. Thankfully, the latter has been elevated to the active roster, so hopefully, we'll see him get a decent amount of playing time soon.
However, Dax Hill, who was the Bengals' first-round pick in the 2022 draft, seeing as little playing time as he has so far is inexcusable. The Michigan product has only appeared in 20 snaps this season, good for 6% of the team's total snaps on defense. I'll reiterate that he is a first-round pick.
He has seen marginally more snaps on special teams, but you don't draft someone in the first round for them just to get in on special teams. I understand that the Bengals' starting safeties are really good, and the same for our corners, but if they drafted Hill intending to replace Bates or have a significant starting role in the future, then they should have him play more than 4 snaps a game on the defensive side of the ball.
I sincerely hope we get to see more of these guys on defense soon, specifically Hill and Taylor-Britt since they were first and second-round picks respectively, but if Tycen Anderson could develop into a solid defensive back, that'd be nice too.
Who do you want to see more from this season?