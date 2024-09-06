Weather report for season opener is best-case scenario for Joe Burrow, Bengals
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't ask for much better weather for their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The game will represent Joe Burrow's first game action since he suffered a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last season, and the conditions should be ideal for Burrow to air it out and show that he's fully recovered from the injury.
An ideal afternoon for Joe Burrow to air it out
The skies are expected to be completely clear in Cincinnati on Sunday, and the temperature should be very pleasant, as it projects to be right around 70 degrees for kickoff and throughout the majority of the contest, per NFL Weather. There is also supposed to be great visibility and not too much wind. For a team with a potent aerial attack like Cincinnati, the forecast is an ideal one.
If it was expected to be rainy, perhaps the Bengals would look to rely more on the ground game. But with clear conditions, it should be all systems go for Burrow to take over the skies. The fifth-year quarterback has the potential to make some NFL history in the game, too.
With three touchdowns tosses against New England, Burrow would become the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 career touchdown passes, tying him with Steve Young and Deshaun Watson. Burrow has thrown 3-plus touchdowns in a game 16 times in his career so far, including the last time the Bengals played the Patriots in 2022, so it's certainly something he's capable of doing.
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots aren't expected to have an especially explosive passing attack in 2024. They drafted quarterback Drake Maye in the first round of this year's draft, and while he might be the future of the position for the franchise, he's not yet ready to be the guy. In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett will serve as the starter.
So, the ideal throwing conditions provided by Mother Nature should benefit Cincinnati much more than they do New England. The fact that the game will take place in Cincinnati should also be an advantage for the Bengals. Let's see if they can take advantage of what projects to be some beautiful football weather in Cincinnati to start the season.