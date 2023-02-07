What A.J. Green did for the Bengals franchise was incredible
A.J. Green has decided to retire after 12 seasons in the league. He made the announcement on Monday via his Instagram.
It's hard to believe he has been playing for 12 years already. It feels like it was only yesterday he was "Mossing" cornerbacks for deep bombs from Andy Dalton.
Green's time in Arizona will likely be forgotten about, as he totaled 1,084 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons as a Cardinal. Most Cincy fans would want him to sign a one-day contract as a Bengal to retire with the team that drafted him. In 10 seasons in the jungle, he tallied over 9,000 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns.
That's including his 2019 where he was unable to play due to a lingering ankle injury. So, including seasons he actually took the field he averaged 1,000 yards a season and over seven touchdowns a season.
Those are incredible stats, even for a player that played during the post-Colts complaining and getting the rules changed so everyone throws for over 4,000 yards a season. He easily was one of the best receivers to ever dawn the black and orange.
In 2011, Green was taken with the fourth overall pick as Cincinnati began their rebuild post-Carson Palmer. They also took Andy Dalton early in the second round of the 2011 draft. Dalton and Green had an immediate connection.
At one point it looked like they would break every Quarterback/Wide Receiver record. Even as the tide began to turn Post-2017 Dalton was still optimistic he and Green could be one of the best Duos to ever do it according to Clutch Points:
"Our goal is to be one of the best duos to ever do it,” Dalton says. “If we keep going at this thing, we have a shot at it."
Even if they ended up not going down in any NFL fans' minds as the best duo to do it, what they did, and specifically what A.J. Green did on the field for the franchise of Cincinnati is incredible. This would include two memorable Hail Mary receptions.
Here is Green catching a 48-yard bomb to end the first half at home against rival Cleveland. They were up 14-10 increasing their lead at the half. In the modern era of football the term "Hail Mary" is associated with two players -- Aaron Rodgers, and Bengal great A.J. Green.
A.J. Green did a ton for this franchise and the fans will be eternally grateful. He is easily a top-five receiver the Bengals ever had, possibly only second to Ochocinco, but Green might have him beat. It is inevitable that he'll be in the Ring of Honor at Paycor stadium.
When that joyous day comes Green will be welcomed with resounding applause. It was a pleasure to watch him in orange and black on Sundays and hopefully, he has a great next chapter.
Thank you, A.J. Green, for everything.