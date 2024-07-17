What Brandon Aiyuk's trade request could mean for Tee Higgins, Bengals
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk officially requested a trade away from the San Francisco 49ers, following in the footsteps of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who did the same thing earlier this offseason. Unhappiness with the lack of a long-term contract led both players to their respective requests.
Aiyuk's request comes months after the one from Higgins, who has yet to have his wish granted. As a result. he's expected to play out the 2024 season under the franchise tag -- barring a trade. The Bengals have been publicly adamant that they think they're a better team with Higgins on the roster, and thus they've been hesitant to move him. However, Aiyuk's request could potentially change that.
How Aiyuk's request could impact things in Cincinnati
There's one obvious way that Aiyuk's request could impact the situation in Cincinnati, and it requires the 49ers to pull the trigger on a trade. If Aiyuk is traded and San Francisco receives a hefty haul in return, perhaps Cincinnati's front office would see that and consider moving Higgins in order to try to get a similar return.
Aiyuk and Higgins are both entering their fifth season in the league, and they've both posted similar stats through their first four seasons. Aiyuk has compiled 3,931 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns, while Higgins has tallied 3,684 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.
So, perhaps seeing what the Niners could get in return for a young star receiver would motivate the Bengals into action. After all, if the Bengals don't trade Higgins, they risk losing him for nothing in free agency next offseason.
Additionally, if Aiyuk is traded and extended, that extension could provide the possible framework for what a similar scenario with Higgins would look like. But, we're obviously getting ahead of ourselves a bit here.
It's far from a certainty that the 49ers will trade Aiyuk. They could take the same hardline stance toward his request that the Bengals did with Higgins. We don't know how the situation is going to play out, but we do know one thing for sure: Cincinnati's front office is going to be keeping a close eye on it.