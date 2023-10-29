What channel is the Bengals and 49ers game?
Bengals/Niners kicks off at 4:25 PM EST
After a week off, the Cincinnati Bengals are back and their reward is a date with the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals, prior to the bye week, were winners of two straight games to even their record at 3-3. The 49ers, meanwhile, have lost their past two games and don't look at all like the same force they were for the first month of the season.
This is a huge game for both teams for multiple reasons. Obviously, winning is better than losing and the Bengals can't really afford another loss, at least not at this point in the season. A loss would drop them to 3-4 and with the other three teams in the division sitting above .500, the Bengals can't afford to lose anymore games.
For the 49ers, this game is big because a loss means they've dropped three straight games and while they'd still own a winning record, panic might start to creep in. Deebo Samuel was injured during their first loss and he's been out since then. Brock Purdy was placed on the injury report during the week due to a concussion he sustained in Monday night's loss. The injuries are piling up for the Niners.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/49ers game on?
This game will air on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California and the 49ers are 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
The Bengals' offense looked like itself in Week 5 but only played well for about a quarter in Week 6 when the wheels fell off again. Fortunately, the defense has been playing incredibly well during the two-game win streak and will need to step up again in Week 8 to slow down Christian McCaffrey and Co.