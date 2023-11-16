What channel is the Bengals and Ravens game on?
The Ravens won the first match-up in Week 2 by 3 points.
The Cincinnati Bengals have a short week to forget about their frustrating loss to the Texans because they'll be playing on Thursday Night Football this week. It'll be the 5-4 Bengals on the road against the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.
A win this week keeps the Bengals alive in the AFC North sweepstakes but a loss might take them out of it. This would be a massive loss because not only would the Bengals have a tough time crawling back in the AFC North but a wild card spot is going to be difficult if they drop to 1-5 in the conference.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Ravens game on?
This game won't be on a channel, as it will stream on Amazon Prime Video as part of Thursday Night Football. Anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription has access to Amazon Prime Video and the game will also air on a local affiliate channel for those who live in the Cincinnati and Baltimore areas.
As of this writing, the Ravens are 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel, but odds are subject to change.