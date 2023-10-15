What channel is the Bengals and Seahawks game?
The Bengals and Seahawks play at 1:00 PM EST.
The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and can get to 3-3 before their Week 7 bye. Standing in their way of getting back to .500 are the Seattle Seahawks, who are 3-1 and coming off their own bye week.
The Seahawks have fared well since Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in the 2022 offseason. Geno Smith has been a solid quarterback, Kenneth Walker is a force at running back, the wide receivers are tough to slow down, and the defense notched double-digit sacks in their last game.
Yeah, this is going to be a tough battle for the Stripes. While this game isn't necessarily a must-win one for the Bengals, a 3-3 record at the bye week will look a heck of a lot better than a 2-4 record with a trip to San Francisco following the bye.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Seahawks game on?
The Bengals and Seahawks will kick things off at 1:00 PM EST on CBS. The game is taking place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio and the Bengals are favored by 2.5 points, according to FanDuel.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
The Bengals seemingly righted the ship when it came to their offense last week but can they continue that trend? The offense really struggled in the first four games, scoring just three touchdowns and looking like a shell of themselves. They came to life this week but, as some might argue, it was against a 1-3 Cardinals team (though personally, I thought the Cardinals were a worthy adversary entering the game).
The Seahawks will present a much tougher challenge for the Stripes. If they win this game, they're right back in the thick of things in the AFC North race, especially with the Ravens blowing a winnable game in Pittsburgh.
Will the Cincinnati Bengals get back to .500 this weekend?