What channel is the Bengals and Steelers game on?
Bengals/Steelers kicks off at 1:00 PM EST.
It's Week 12 and that means it's the first time this season that we'll see the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers square off. While this game won't look the same as it would have had these two teams met a few weeks ago, you can throw the records out the window whenever division rivals play.
The Bengals are 5-5 but they're now going to be without Joe Burrow for the rest of the season, which will make it tougher for them to make a real push to the playoffs. It's not impossible to get there but it'll be difficult.
The Steelers are 6-4 and still in the playoff picture, as of this writing. They need to win this game if they want to stay in the wild card push.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Steelers game on?
This game will air on CBS at 1:00 PM EST. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn are on the call for this AFC North showdown. It's the third time this crew has called a Bengals game this season.