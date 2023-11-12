What channel is the Bengals and Texans game on?
Bengals/Texans kicks off at 1:00 PM EST
Winners of four straight, the Cincinnati Bengals hope to extend that streak to five games when they take on the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. It won't be easy, however, as the Texans have been one of the surprise teams in the league this year.
The Bengals are 5-3 but still at the bottom of the AFC North entering this game while the Texans are 4-4 and still have a fighting chance at getitng to the top of the AFC South. They'll need a win against the Bengals to realistically have a chance at doing so, however, as the Jags are 6-2 and atop that division.
The Bengals can relate, as they'll need to keep winning if they want to capture a third straight AFC North title.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Texans game on?
For the first time since they took care of business against the Seahawks in Week 6, the Bengals game will air on CBS in the early window of games. As usual, it can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and NFL+ (mobile only).
As of this writing, FanDuel has the Bengals as 7-point favorites over the visiting Texans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.