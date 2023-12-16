What channel is the Bengals and Vikings game on?
Surprise! The Bengals play on Saturday this week.
Hopefully you haven't discovered too late that the Cincinnati Bengals are playing their Week 15 game on Saturday this week and not Sunday. They'll actually be playing on Saturday over the next two weeks, with next week's game in Pittsburgh also being played on a Saturday.
The Bengals will host this Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at home at Paycor Stadium. The last time these two teams squared off was also in Cincinnati back in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The game went to overtime with the good guys coming out victorious.
This time around, things look different for both teams, as they're both without their starting quarterbacks. The Vikings might be playing quarterback roulette this week, as Joshua Dobbs was pulled from the Vikings' eventual Week 14 win due to shaky play. Who will we see under center for the Vikings this week?
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Vikings game on?
With the game being played on a Saturday, it makes sense that it'll be on a channel we're not used to watching Bengals games on. This week's match-up will air on NFL Network. You can stream NFL Network on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (mobile only). On the call for the game are Chris Rose, Jason McCourty, and Steve Wyche.
Playoff-wise, this game isn't a must-win for Cincinnati but a win would obviously improve their overall record. Losses by anyone else with a 7-6 record would be massive for the Bengals as they hope to sneak their way into the playoffs.