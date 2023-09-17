What channel is the Bengals and Ravens game on today?
The two AFC North teams meet up for the first time this season.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens meet up for the first time this season. If the Bengals win, both teams will be 1-1 heading into Week 3. If the Ravens win, they'll move to 2-0 while the Bengals will drop to 0-2 for the second straight year.
The stakes are high but aren't they always when the Ravens come to town? Even when the Bengals weren't a good football team, fans wanted to see their guys knock off the Ravens just so they could have bragging rights until the next match-up.
The Bengals are coming off a 24-3 stinker in Cleveland where Joe Burrow looked like he'd never played football before and the Browns d-line teed off on the Bengals o-line all day long. The Ravens, on the other hand, won 25-9 over a Texans team led by a rookie quarterback.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Ravens game on?
This game will air on CBS at 1:00 EST. The Bengals played in the same time slot and on the same channel last week and that did not pan out well for them so let's hope this result is different.
Next week marks the Bengals' first primetime game of the season, as they'll play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.