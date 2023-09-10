What channel is the Bengals game on today?
Where can you watch the game?
The Cincinnati Bengals are opening up their 2023 season against the hated Cleveland Browns in the first AFC North showdown of the season. This is going to be a fun game to watch because we know that anything can happen in divisional showdowns.
The Browns have had Cincy's number recently but fortunately, the Bengals ended their losing streak against Cleveland and now can hopefully begin a win streak against their in-state rivals.
With this being one of the more intriguing games of the week, a lot of people are going to want to tune in. So, what channel will this game be on?
Bengals vs Browns will air on CBS
This, of course, depends on where you're located. It appears that the Bengals vs Browns will be the marquee game for CBS in the early window but if you're outside of the market and potentially being forced to watch the Titans and Saints, you can catch the Bengals game on Paramount+.