What channel is the Bengals game on today? How to watch Bengals vs. Patriots in Week 1
A new season represents a fresh start for each and every team in the league, and boy do the Cincinnati Bengals need one. After making back-to-back AFC Championships in 2021 and 2022, the Bengals missed out on the playoffs entirely in 2023. They'll be looking to avoid their third consecutive 0-2 start in 2024, and that starts with the season opener against the New England Patriots.
Bengals fans are understandably very eager to watch the first game of what they hope will be a very memorable season, and we're here to point them in the right direction. Below you'll find the pertinent viewing -- and listening -- information for the contest.
Bengals vs. Patriots channel information
The season-opening battle between the Cincinnati and New England will air nationally on CBS for anyone in a blue area in the below coverage map:
In the Bengals’ home region, the game will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington, per the team's website.
There are also several streaming options for the contest. For those in-market, the season opener can be streamed on Paramount+ (any device), as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Start time: Kickoff for the game between Cincinnati and New England is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
Announcers and radio information for Bengals vs. Patriots
The announcers for Cincinnati's season opener against New England are as follows:
- Ian Eagle (play-by-play)
- Charles Davis (analyst)
- Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
The game can also be listened to via radio on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio stream will also be available on theBengals-Patriots game center nationwide on desktop and in-market on mobile. Radio broadcasters for the game are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).
Bengals and Patriots recent outcomes
The Bengals and Patriots last played each other during the regular season in December of 2022. The Bengals pulled out a 22-18 victory over New England in that game, but the Patriots hold a 17-10 all-time record against Cincinnati. All of those meetings occurred during the regular season, as the teams have never squared off against each other in the postseason.