What channel is the Bengals game on today? Start time, announcers, and more
Today is a good day. Do you know why? Because the Cincinnati Bengals play football today. Sure, it's still just preseason, but any football is better than no football, and the regular season will be here before we know it. The Bengals will be taking on the Bears in Chicago -- a battle between two teams named after intimidating animals.
There are several intriguing storylines for Bengals fans to pay attention to in the team's second exhibition of 2024, even though Cincinnati's starters aren't expected to play in the contest. Here's some pertinent information for fans heading into the game.
Bengals vs. Bears channel information
Fans in and around the Cincinnati are will be able to watch the game on the Bengals Preseason TV Network. The network is led by flagship WXIX-TV (FOX19) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, KY, and BOUNCE TV (18-3) in Lexington, KY, per the team's website.
The game is also scheduled to air nationally on NFL Network, so fans anywhere in the country with access to NFL Network will be able to catch the contest.
Start time: Kickoff for the game between Cincinnati and Chicago is slated for 1 p.m. ET
Announcers and radio information for Bengals vs. Bears
For those who plan to watch the game on the Bengals preseason network, the announcers will be:
- Mike Watts (play-by-play)
- Anthony Munoz (analyst)
- Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)
The game can also be listened to via radio on the Bengals Radio Network, which includes stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).
Bengals and Bears recent outcomes
The Bengals are coming off of a 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener, while the Chicago Bears have gone 2-0 in preseason play so far with victories over the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills. The game between the Bengals and Bears comes on the heels of a joint practice between the two teams earlier this week.
The last time these two teams met each other in preseason play was back in 2018. That game took place in Cincinnati and the Bengals pulled out a 30-27 victory. The teams last played against in each other in the regular season in 2021, and the Bears won that one, 20-17.