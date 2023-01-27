What Channel is the Super Bowl On? TV & Streaming Guide for Super Bowl LVII
Want to watch Super Bowl LVII but you're not sure how? We've got you covered.
The Super Bowl matchup has yet to be finalized, awaiting the results of the AFC Championship (Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs) and the NFC Championship (Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers).
How to watch Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII will be televised by Fox. It will be the final game to be broadcast under the NFL's current television contract.
A brand new broadcast team is assigned to the game: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters and Mike Pereira will serve as the rules analyst.
In an interesting wrinkle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could make an appearance on-air, most likely during the extended pre-game coverage.
Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to take over as the network's lead analyst after his retirement and was rumored to take part in Fox's Super Bowl's coverage after the Bucs were eliminated in the playoffs.
How to stream Super Bowl LVII
As for streaming options, here is a list of websites that will show the game. We recommend FuboTV.
- FuboTV
- DirecTV Stream
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)