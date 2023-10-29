What time is the Bengals vs. 49ers game?
The Bengals head to San Francisco to face the 5-2 Niners.
The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off their bye week and can get over .500 this Sunday afternoon if they manage to take down the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners started the season red-hot, reaching the 5-0 mark, but have lost their last two games.
This is an important game for both teams, not only because they entered the season as Super Bowl contenders but because a loss for the Bengals drop them to under .500 and a loss for the 49ers would mean they've dropped three straight games.
This should be one of the marquee match-ups of the Week 8 slate, that's for sure.
What time is the Bengals game against the 49ers?
This game will be in the late window on Sunday with a 4:25 PM EST kickoff.
Where is the Bengals vs. 49ers game in Week 8 being played?
The Bengals will travel to Santa Clara, California to take on the 49ers in Levi's Stadium.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and 49ers game?
According to FanDuel, the 49ers are 4.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -190 while the Bengals' moneyline is +160. The over/under is at 43.5 points. Originally, when the odds were first released, the Bengals were 5.5-point underdogs but the Brock Purdy concussion news dropped them to 3.5-point underdogs and now it's at 4.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the 49ers?
This game will air on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call.
How to stream the Bengals and 49ers Week 8 game
If you're in-market, you can watch the game on NFL+ but only on your mobile device. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV or YouTube TV.