What time is the Bengals vs. Cardinals game?
The Cincinnati Bengals have found themselves staring down a must-win game once again. They won the last time this was the case but now they're back to being two games under .500 and needing to desperately win and potentially salvage their season.
The problem is that they're facing a scrappy 1-3 Arizona Cardinals team. While the Cardinals sitting at 1-3 doesn't seem too surprising given that they were supposed to be bad, they've actually been playing pretty well through four games. They gave their first two opponents all they could handle but lost those games.
The next week, they stunned the football world by putting the hammer down on the then-undefeated Cowboys to get their first win. This past week they got blown out by the 49ers but didn't play poorly, even in a blowout.
The Bengals have not been playing well so if the Cardinals come into this game with the same energy they've had in their first four games, this could be yet another ugly outing for the Stripes.
What time is the Bengals game against the Cardinals?
This game kicks off at 4:05 EST, making it the first time the Bengals have played in the late afternoon window this season.
Where is the Bengals vs. Cardinals game in Week 5 being played?
The Bengals and Cardinals will play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Last season's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was played there.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Cardinals game?
According to FanDuel, Cincinnati is a 3-point road favorite with a moneyline of -168. Arizona's moneyline is +142 and the over/under is set at 44.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Cardinals?
This game will air on FOX. It's the second straight week that the Bengals have played a game on FOX.
How to stream the Bengals and Cardinals Week 5 game
If you live in the Cincinnati area, you can stream the game on NFL+ (but only on mobile). You can also get access to FOX on FuboTV and YouTube TV.