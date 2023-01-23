What time do the Bengals play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game?
The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills and as a result, have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game where the Kansas City Chiefs are waiting for them. This is a rematch of last year's exciting game that the Bengals won. Hopefully, the same result occurs this year.
With the game on tap for Sunday, a big question on everyone's mind is -- What time will the Bengals square off against the Chiefs?
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship kickoff time
The NFC side of the playoff bracket will be determined by the time the Bengals and Chiefs take the field, as that game is scheduled for 3 EST on FOX. The AFC side of things will be determined on Sunday evening with a 6 EST kickoff scheduled on CBS.
The conference title games rotate times each year and since the AFC title game was the early matchup last year, this time around it's the later kickoff.