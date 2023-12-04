What time is the Bengals vs. Jaguars game?
Who's ready for Monday Night Football?
The Cincinnati Bengals need a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. It won't be an easy task, as their defense has struggled this season and Jake Browning will be starting at quarterback in place of the injured Joe Burrow.
This season certainly hasn't gone according to plan for the Bengals, who entered the 2023 campaign with Super Bowl aspirations. Those dreams are pretty bleak now considering Burrow won't suit up again this season and their 5-6 record. A win in Week 13, however, will keep the Bengals alive in the playoff hunt.
What time is the Bengals game against the Jaguars?
Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 PM EST.
Where is the Bengals vs. Jaguars game in Week 13 being played?
The Bengals travel to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida for their Week 13 match-up with the Jaguars.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Jaguars game?
When the betting lines first came out, the Jags were 7-point favorites. That line has increased to 9.5 points with an over/under of 39 points, per FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What is the weather forecast for the Bengals and Jaguars game?
NFL Weather says that it'll be 63 degrees with mostly cloudy skies at kickoff. It'll be 61 degrees at halftime and in the fourth quarter with those mostly cloudy skies remaining throughout the game.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Jaguars?
The traditional broadcast will air on ESPN while the ManningCast will air on ESPN2.
How to stream the Bengals and Jaguars Week 13 game
ESPN and ESPN2 can both be streamed on YouTube TV and FuboTV.