What time is the Bengals vs. Ravens game?
It's the second meeting between these two teams this season.
The Cincinnati Bengals don't have time to dwell on their Week 10 loss to the Texans. They have to head to Baltimore for a Week 11 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens, who also lost their Week 11 match-up, but to the Browns.
Had the Bengals beaten the Texans, this game would have had a lot more at stake. Both teams would have had three losses and the Bengals could have been poised to move ahead of Baltimore in the division after being at the bottom for the entire season.
Unfortunately, they fell to Houston and now are just hoping not to fall further behind the division leader.
What time is the Bengals game against the Ravens?
Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 PM EST.
Where is the Bengals vs. Ravens game in Week 11 being played?
The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Ravens game?
FanDuel has the Bengals as 3.5-point underdogs for this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What is the weather forecast for the Bengals and Ravens game?
NFL Weather says that it'll be 51 degrees with a slight chance of rain at kickoff. By the fourth quarter, it'll be 49 degrees out and the rain threat will continue.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Ravens?
Thursday Night Football airs on Amazon Prime Video, which can be viewed if you have an Amazon Prime subscription.
How to stream the Bengals and Ravens Week 11 game
Unfortunately if you don't have Amazon Prime and don't live in the markets of the team playing, there won't be another way to watch the game. The good news is that Amazon Prime has a 30-day free trial that you can sign up for.