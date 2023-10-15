What time is the Bengals vs. Seahawks game?
The 2-3 Bengals host the 3-1 Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.
The Cincinnati Bengals can get back to .500 with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It won't be an easy feat, as the Seahawks bring with them a 3-1 record and they're fresh off their bye week so they've had ample time to prep for the Bengals.
The good news is that the Bengals offense appeared to finally have found its footing. They scored three touchdowns in one game, doubling their total number of touchdowns through their first four games. The defense was wobbly but forced turnovers and did enough to get the team the win.
What version of the Bengals will we see in this game?
What time is the Bengals game against the Seahawks?
The Bengals kick off against the Seahawks at 1:00 PM EST.
Where is the Bengals vs. Seahawks game in Week 6 being played?
The Bengals return home to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to host the Seahawks.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Seahawks game?
FanDuel has the Bengals as 2.5-point favorites, as of this writing. The moneylines are -162 (Cincinnati) and +136 (Seattle) with the over/under set at 46 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Seahawks?
This match-up will air on CBS, marking the first time the Bengals will play on CBS since Week 2.
How to stream the Bengals and Seahawks Week 6 game
In-market fans can watch the game on NFL+ but only on mobile. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV or YouTube TV.