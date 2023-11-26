What time is the Bengals vs. Steelers game?
It's the first match-up of the season for these two teams.
This match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers looks much different now than it would have had it been held a week and a half ago. Joe Burrow is out for the season after suffering a torn ligament in his wrist and now it'll be Jake Browning quarterbacking the Bengals as they hope to make a playoff push despite not having their quarterback.
The Steelers are in the playoff picture as of Week 12 but they don't have much room for error. They lost to a third-string quarterback last week and losing to a backup one week later would not be a good look for a team with playoff aspirations.
The Bengals won't be rolling over without Burrow, however, and they'd be thrilled to make the path to the playoffs more difficult for Pittsburgh.
What time is the Bengals game against the Steelers?
This game will kick off at 1:00 PM EST.
Where is the Bengals vs. Steelers game in Week 12 being played?
Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is the home of this weekend's match-up.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Steelers game?
FanDuel has the Steelers as 1.5 point favorites and the over/under is at 35.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What is the weather forecast for the Bengals and Steelers game?
According to NFL Weather, there will be definite rain in the forecast for Sunday's game. It'll be 48 degrees at kickoff and will feel like 43 degrees with 10 MPH winds. It'll be 47 degrees in the fourth quarter and the rain is expected to continue throughout the game.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Steelers?
You can catch this AFC North match-up on CBS. Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn are on the call.
How to stream the Bengals and Steelers Week 12 game
The game can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (but only on mobile).