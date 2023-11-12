What time is the Bengals vs. Texans game?
These two haven't faced off since the 2020 season.
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to make it five wins in a row when they take on the Houston Texans this Sunday. The 5-3 Bengals were once 1-3 on the year and practically left for dead but they've looked like one of the best teams in the league over the past few weeks.
The Texans are a feisty team, however. They're 4-4 on the year and it's hard to talk about their success without bringing up rookie second overall pick C.J. Stroud, who Bengals fans might have rooted for during his college days considering he was a Buckeye.
Some might look at this game and slap that "trap game" label on it but the Bengals should know better than to count anyone out at this point.
What time is the Bengals game against the Texans?
This game kicks off at 1:00 PM EST.
Where is the Bengals vs. Texans game in Week 10 being played?
The Bengals will host the Texans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Texans game?
FanDuel has the Bengals as 7-point favorites, which seems a bit disrespectful to the Texans but they are a young team heading on the road against one of the hottest teams in the league.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What is the weather forecast for the Bengals and Texans game?
The Weather Channel says it'll be approximately 55 degrees with mostly sunny skies and light winds. The perfect weather for a football game!
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Texans?
The game will air on CBS.
How to stream the Bengals and Texans Week 10 game
This game can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or on NFL+ (but that one is only available on mobile).