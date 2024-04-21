What time will the Cincinnati Bengals be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
With the 18th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who will the Cincinnati Bengals select? There are a lot of options for that question and we won't know for certain until the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25.
Bengals fans have grown accustomed to picking later in the first round over recent years but after a disappointing 2023 campaign, they'll be picking in the middle of Round 1. The good news is that they'll be able to get a better prospect and fans won't have to stay up as late to see who the stripes are adding to their roster in 2024.
For the fans who don't plan on watching the entire draft and just want to see Cincinnati's pick, what time should they plan on tuning in?
What time will the Cincinnati Bengals be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The draft begins at 8:00 PM EST and every team has 10 minutes to make their selection in the first round. Let's say that every team uses up all 10 minutes of their allotted time, that'd mean the Bengals would make their pick 180 minutes into the draft, putting Cincy on the clock three hours into the event.
That being said, not every team is going to use the full 10 minutes and we have commercials to factor in. The other thing we can look at to pinpoint when Cincinnati will be on the clock is how past drafts have gone.
Last year, the Detroit Lions held the 18th overall pick in the draft. Their social media team announced the selection of Jack Campbell at 10:18 PM EST, which is roughly when we could expect the Bengals to make their first-round pick.
If Bengals fans don't want to miss their team's time on the clock during Round 1 of the draft, they should plan to tune in between 10:00 PM EST and 10:30 PM EST.