What time do the Bengals play the Ravens?
The Bengals and Ravens meet for the first time this season.
The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping that Week 2 goes much better than Week 1. The Stripes got demolished by the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and now hope to beat their Week 2 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, to move to 1-1 on the year.
The Ravens won their season opener by a score of 25-9 over the Houston Texans. It helps that the Ravens were squaring off against a much weaker opponent but even still, their defense looked dominant in the blowout win.
These two teams split their 2022 regular season match-ups with the Ravens winning the first competition and the Bengals taking Game 2. They met again in the Wild Card round of the playoffs with the Bengals narrowly edging out their divisional foes.
What time is the Bengals/Ravens game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are set to kick off their first meeting of the 2023 regular season at 1:00 EST on CBS at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The home teams held serve last year with the Bengals winning both games at Paycor Stadium and the Ravens winning the game held in Baltimore.
Hopefully, we see that same formula play out, at least this week. The Bengals started the season 0-2 last year but it's not ideal to be down 0-2 so let's hope they can get a win over their hated divisional foes this week.